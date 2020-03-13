Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been accused of grabbing a woman by the buttocks as they posed for a photo, a court heard.

The woman, a former civil servant in the Scottish Government known as Woman K, said Salmond “reached down and grabbed… the right hand side of my buttocks quite forcibly with his full hand” during the event in November 2014.

She said that the incident made her feel “mortified” and added: “I just wanted to do my job, I wanted to be proud of myself coming in and doing my job and it felt like I was demeaned, that it was unprofessional, that there was nothing I could do about it.”

The woman said that she did not believe the incident could have been an accident.

Alex Salmond (Getty Images)

Salmond, who was first minister from 2007-2014 and leader of the SNP from 2004, has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges of sexual assault against ten women.

All of the assaults are alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2014, during his time as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader.

His trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Alex Salmond (PA)

The court also heard on Friday how Salmond “stretched his arms out” and “did an impression of a zombie” before kissing an SNP employee known as Woman J on both cheeks and then the lips.

Woman J said she was scared by the incident, which she described as “an awful nightmare.”

Salmond’s lawyers denied that the incident took place and previously lodged special defences of consent and alibi in response to other allegations.

Other allegations against Mr Salmond include the attempted rape of a woman in 2014 at Bute House, the official residence of the Scottish first minister.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by PA Media