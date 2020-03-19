🔥Scottish coronavirus deaths double from three to six🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of Scots who have died after contracting coronavirus has increased from three to six, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

She revealed the doubling in the number of deaths as she spoke to MSPs at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, with Ms Sturgeon sending her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Meanwhile, she confirmed the number of Scots who had tested positive for Covid-19 had increased to 266 – a rise of 39 from Wednesday’s total.

However, she said that this was “likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection”.

Scottish schools have closed (PA)

The First Minister said: “I would stress, as I have done previously, that that is likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection across our society.

“I am also extremely sad to confirm that as of nine o’clock this morning there have now been six reported deaths of patients in Scotland who had tested positive for Covid-19, that is an increase of three from yesterday.

“I want to put on record my thoughts to their loved ones at this incredibly painful time for them.”