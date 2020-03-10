🔥Scott Stinson: Olympic hopeful Alysha Newman has a new side gig on the road to Tokyo. She’s modelling lingerie🔥

There was a specific question that entered Alysha Newman’s mind as she considered whether to participate in an advertising campaign alongside three other Olympians.

“I definitely thought, shoot, what’s my Dad going to think?,” she says.

It was a reasonable question. Newman wouldn’t be endorsing shoes, or shorts, or any of the items that she uses for pole vault, the sport at which she is presently ranked fourth in the world.

It would be a lingerie campaign. Newman, the 25-year-old from London, Ont., who is one of Canada’s likely medal hopefuls at Tokyo 2020, would be putting herself out there, quite literally.

But Newman says the decision to appear in various lace items for Agent Provocateur, a high-end lingerie brand based in the United Kingdom, was not that difficult in the end. Along with her competitive career, she has interests in fashion and modelling. While her main goal is to win a gold medal, there are many things she wants to accomplish. One of those things, she says from Miami, where she is beginning training for the upcoming season, has long been “to be the first Olympian to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

That’s going to be tricky, since Victoria’s Secret shelved plans for its glitzy annual show this year, citing flat television ratings. But this campaign is at least in that ballpark. “It was a no-brainer to me,” Newman says.

The journey from track to lingerie model was a surprisingly short one. At the Pan-Am games in Peru last summer, Newman was included in one of those cheesy lists of Most Beautiful Athletes by a news outlet in Mexico. Bad for journalism, but good for exposure. “I went viral in Mexico,” she says. Suddenly she was topping Google searches in that country and adding tens of thousands of followers on her social media accounts. There were discussions with Vogue Mexico and eventually she was connected with Agent Provocateur, which was looking to build a campaign around athletes in an Olympic year.

Sarah Shotton, creative director of Agent Provocateur, says they wanted to champion athletic bodies. Appearing alongside Newman in the campaign are British gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton and two Americans, rock climber Sasha Di Giulian and hurdler Queen Harrison-Claye.

Shotton says they were the first four athletes sought for the campaign, and all agreed. “They are very body confident,” she says from London. “They don’t think about their bodies in the same way the rest of us do.” The idea was to have the athletes training and performing their events in Agent Provocateur products. So for Newman, that meant vaulting over a bar while wearing a piece of lingerie that retails for several hundred dollars.

For someone who competes in a relatively low-profile sport, it was quite an opportunity. Professional athletes in team sports have obvious financial security, and in certain sports like tennis and golf there is the chance for millions of dollars in prize money. But a pole vaulter, even a world-class one, has much less earning power. Newman supplements with side businesses, either with sponsorship deals or though social media. The idea is partly to supplement her income now, but also to prepare for a post-competitive career. There are only so many Olympic-analyst jobs.

But a lingerie shoot would also invite criticism. Some would view an athlete in her unmentionables as the sign of an athlete who doesn’t take her job seriously. There would be head shaking, and eye rolling and upturned noses.

Newman says she can’t worry about what others might think.

“The thing that causes me the most anxiety is why I’m trying to be someone I’m not,” she says. “The more I try to be what the public wants me to be, the less happy I am. My message is to be yourself.”

She also notes that she has long posted photos of herself in training outfits that do not exactly provide full-body coverage. “To me, this wasn’t that big a difference,” Newman says. “Am I a little worried? I’m maybe, 15 to 20 per cent worried,” she says.

She might lose sponsors. She also might gain them.

It is a curious thing that when a male athlete appears in an underwear ad — David Beckham, say, or Rafael Nadal — few people seem as scandalized as when a female athlete does it. Newman has a theory for that, beyond the simple and obvious double standard. “Women have a little more to show,” she says. “When you’re a guy, you cover your junk and your (butt) and you’re good.” There is more revealing going on with the Agent Provocateur campaign, to be sure.

Shotton says the interesting thing about working with athletes was the way they approached challenges. “There’s a determination in everything they do,” she says. “They have no time for negativity. I was totally blown away by the girls.”

Newman says she has learned over her career that a single-minded focus on training and competing isn’t necessary, even though she might have thought that way year ago.

“I have noticed that I’m a better athlete after I have a glass of wine or I’m out for a night with the girls,” she says. Having other interests helps. She says that she felt empowered doing this campaign, but not everyone will see it that way. The lingerie company also gets an obvious benefit by displaying the athletes in their far-from-modest outfits.

But, if anyone doubts that she takes her day job seriously because she’s appearing in this campaign, she says she’s working just as hard on the track.

“It would be different if I wasn’t able to train,” she says. Even during the campaign shoot in Spain in January, Newman was working out while not vaulting in lingerie and suggestively riding a bike.

“My main goal is to be an Olympic champion,” she says. But I really want to see what else I’m good at.”

As for her Dad? He was fine with the campaign in the end, Newman says. But he could have done without the part on the bike.

Postmedia News

sstinson@postmedia.com