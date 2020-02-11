🔥Scott Stinson: After 15 straight wins, the Toronto Raptors are all out of surprises🔥

TORONTO — It is probably worth leaving a few glasses of water in the vicinity of Nick Nurse these days, just to see if he wanders by and turns them into wine.

For his latest act, the Toronto Raptors coach found out Monday evening that centre Serge Ibaka would be out of the lineup with an illness. With Marc Gasol already absent with a bum hamstring, that left the Raptors without their top two big men against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, a seven-footer who can shoot. Nurse opted to start Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the centre spot, surrendering about six inches and 40 pounds to Towns.

It seemed like quite the mismatch. As one foolish writer noted on Twitter before the game: “Hide your children.” (It was me. Side note: Never tweet.)

Hollis-Jefferson battled Towns to a draw, and after a first half in which the Raptors threw the ball all over Scotiabank Arena and lacked defensive cohesiveness, they gathered themselves after halftime and seized control. The resulting 137-126 victory was the 15th in a row for the Raptors, extending their franchise record.

For some reason this is also being touted as a record for a Canadian team, so Raptors fans can take solace in the fact that they have finally surpassed the Canadiens and Stampeders in that regard. It has been a long time coming.

We are long past the point where there is much new to say about what these Raptors have been doing this year. The win streak has provided some focus, and an accomplishment to be celebrated, but even if they had dropped a game in there somewhere what they would doing this season would be no less remarkable.



They are 40-14, a franchise record through 54 games, and they have done this while six of their top seven rotation players have each missed at least 10 games. That they have compiled a better record so far than last season, despite having lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in free agency, takes this into the realm of the unthinkable.

Leonard was a remarkable force, a player unlike any the Raptors had ever had, as was evident from the moment he played here and particularly during the march to the title. You just don’t lose a player of that calibre in the NBA and carry on without much of a blip. It is madness.

And yet, here they are. The Raptors had a Vegas win total of 46.5 before the season began, reflecting a 12-game drop off the pace of their championship year, and they could go into the All-Star break with 41 wins.

As I say: Madness.

After the win over the Timberwolves on Monday, Nurse was asked whether the run they have been on has created a confidence that they can throw any five guys out there and hope to still win.



The coach said he didn’t know about that. “I think we think we can win, right?,” Nurse said. He said his players know that they need to go out and give a great effort. “I think they’ll do that most nights.” That is especially true on the defensive end, where the rotating cast of Raptors has somehow compiled the NBA’s second-best defensive rating.

Some of that is almost certainly carried over from last year’s playoff run, when the team learned the importance of playing all-out defence every night. But Nurse also said before the game that his team simply has a much bigger defensive toolbox than they did at this time last season.

They started last year preaching man-to-man defensive fundamentals, and they have been adding schemes and wrinkles ever since. The battle station is fully operational, as it were.

“They come out here, and they take it to you,” Nurse said.

Now is the part of the column where we add the caveats. No one knows how this will work in the playoffs, where any of the top teams in the East could create matchup problems for the Raptors, a franchise that knows all too well that regular-season success does not necessarily portend springtime joy. It was just two years ago that a transformed Raptors offence led to a franchise record in wins, and then the postseason arrived and LeBron James hoofed them right in the biscuits.



But this team seems too cagey and resilient to suffer that kind of embarrassment. They figure things out over the course of the game, they tighten up holes, they find mismatches.

They gave Hollis-Jefferson enough defensive help to neutralize Towns on Monday — the big man made just five field goals — and when Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell started to heat up and score in bursts, the Raptors came up with a way to deny him the ball. And after playing loose in that first half, with 14 turnovers against 10 from Minnesota, Toronto had just four turnovers in the closing 24 minutes, while forcing 13.

This was a smart team forced into weird lineups that eventually managed to sort itself out. Last week they blitzed the Indiana Pacers in the closing couple of minutes to overcome a 10-point deficit. Against Brooklyn on the weekend they started a backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis — both undrafted — and pulled out a road win. On Monday they mostly didn’t play a centre against one of the game’s most talented young centres.

Sure, why not? Might as well keep on defying logic.

“I don’t think it surprises anybody,” said Nurse matter-of-factly.

At this point, no.