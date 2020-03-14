Scott Phillips’ crooked lawyer plots a way to pay off bills in ‘That Left Turn at Albuquerque’

“That Left Turn at Albuquerque”A novel by Scott PhillipsPublished by Soho Crime, 272 pages, $27.95

The cover of St. Louis writer Scott Phillips’ “That Left Turn at Albuquerque” shows a parked sports car gleaming in the sunshine. But behind that sunny cover looms a dark story — a noir tale, acted out by some shady souls.The main character — we’ll avoid the word “hero” — is Southern California lawyer Douglas Rigby. He makes a living by bilking his clients; after work, he relaxes by cheating on his wife. A sample: “At six-thirty, he was waiting for Nina at the bar of the Sportsman downtown. He suggested it as a meeting place because it was dark and evocative of secret assignations and because if it did turn out she was interested in something down-low and dirty, the crowd there didn’t know his wife.”But one of Rigby’s get-rich schemes leaves him all but broke when his fellow plotters get all the riches, leaving him with all the bills. To make up for his losses, Rigby plots a scheme involving a forgery of some costly artwork in his last client’s will.Although the plot gets complicated, things turn out in the end in what many readers will find a just fashion. But justice is hard to come by in “That Left Turn,” whose list of characters seems to include nobody with a clean soul. Their offenses range from casual carnality to premeditated murder, with lots of evil in between. (Rather like Phillips’ “The Ice Harvest,” made into a movie with Billy Bob Thornton and John Cusack.)Lawyer Rigby seeks to set things straight in Catholic confessionals. At one point, he muses this way: “Here was another sin to confess: Father, I lied to a woman about my intent to divorce my wife in order to entice her to commit a mortal sin with me. It didn’t seem so bad compared with the rest of his list, though, and when he saw the grudging look of faith spread slowly across her lovely fair features he knew it was worth whatever the priest could dish out.”Local readers will sit up straight when the plot shifts briefly to St. Louis, where one character has some problems behind the wheel: “He turned off Skinker and onto Delmar and immediately began rumbling on some (expletive) obstacle or another. It was darker than he’d realized, and when he put his headlights on, he saw that he was driving on railroad tracks. That (expletive) trolley. Last time he’d been down here, it was still talk; now the tracks were laid, (expletive) up suspensions and wrecking bicycles. All for an exercise in nostalgia that didn’t even go anywhere, just up and down the street for show.”For the sake of Phillips, let’s hope that readers open their wallets wider for his book than they did for that trolley.Harry Levins of Manchester retired in 2007 as senior writer of the Post-Dispatch.

