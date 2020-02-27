🔥Scott Parker hails Fulham mentality after Aleksandar Mitrovic's winner keeps them in automatic promotion hunt🔥

If Fulham do make an instant return to the Premier League, then Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Swansea could prove to have been a hugely significant juncture in their season.

For Scott Parker, a match which long threatened to be another example of his side’s frustrating inconsistency was ultimately evidence that his players are beginning to adopt the necessary mindset for another tilt at the top-flight.

“I talk about mentality more than anything, about building a never-say-die attitude,” Parker said after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored with practically the last touch of the game.

“Top teams do what we’ve done. What we’ve done is more important than a result.”

Mitrovic’s 23rd Championship goal of the season came via a towering header from substitute Aboubakar Kamara’s cross, minutes after the Serbian’s penalty was saved by his former Newcastle team-mate Freddie Woodman.

The result ensured Fulham remain five points behind second-placed Leeds and arrested a run of three matches without a win, during which Parker had been concerned by the Cottagers’ flakiness and fragility.

Swansea’s visit threatened to follow a similar pattern to the chastening 3-0 defeat to Barnsley in their last home match, with the hosts dominating possession and chances but unable to find a breakthrough against Steve Cooper’s well-drilled side, who remain five points shy of the play-off places.

Fulham kept plugging despite Mitrovic’s miss from 12 yards after substitute Neeskens Kebano had earned a fortuitous late spot-kick for colliding with Connor Roberts.

Parker felt the precious late winner showed the penny is starting to drop with his squad and hopes to use the moment as a springboard for the run-in.

Fulham boss Scott Parker believes his words about attitude and mentality are now sinking in (PA)

“If you want to build a team full of top players with top mentality, it’s moments like this you need to grab,” he said.

“There was an option for Mitrovic to feel tonight was his moment and not to have the desire and the mentality [to score]. That’s what pleases me most. That’s a big moment for me.

“It’s moments like this that reinforce your words. If you don’t have these moments your words can sometimes fall short.”

Until Mitrovic’s goal, which owed plenty to Joe Bryan’s saving tackle seconds earlier, the Championship’s top scorer had been more wasteful than anyone in white, bullying Swansea’s defenders with his strength but snapping at half-chances.

The 25-year-old’s crucial intervention was further evidence that he can always make the difference at this level and Parker believes he still has “loads” of room for improvement.

Parker was particularly pleased with Mitrovic’s reaction on Wednesday night (PA)

“I’m trying to change the mentality of the team and individuals, and I include Mitrovic in that because he is still so young still, he does have a young mentality at times,” Parker added.

“Top strikers have a mentality about them. They normally bear a lot of weight on their shoulders and they thrive off that. Mitro sometimes lacks that belief.

“He needs to understand, you can miss a penalty, lose a game, have a bad performance and what makes a top team is how you react. And that’s what he did.”