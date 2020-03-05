🔥Scott Mills says UK's Eurovision entry James Newman 'won't win' contest🔥

The Eurovision Song Contest may still be a few months away, but it seems Scott Mills isn’t feeling too optimistic about the UK’s chances of winning.

The 45-year-old, who has served as a commentator for the song contest’s semi-finals, doesn’t think James Newman’s soulful ballad My Last Breath will impress competitors out in Rotterdam.

Speaking to the Evening Standard at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs), Mills explained: “Because of last year’s winner, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, what all countries are now doing are entering a male solo singer with a ballad.

“However, I’ve heard all the songs. We’re not going to win it, probably.”

The UK has failed to even come close to winning Eurovision in more recent years, having last taken the top prize in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ Love Shine a Light.

Last year’s entry, Bigger Than Us by Michael Rice, saw the UK bomb out the competition – finishing in last place with a total of 11 points.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Newman, with Mills adding that he believes the ballad is one of the UK’s best entries “in years” – and that we should avoid the dreaded nil points.

“I’ve played it on Radio 1, that’s not happened in my lifetime,” he said. “And I think it’s a good song. I think [Newman] is a great performer.

“Ours is a lot better than most of those male solo ballads. I want it to be on the left hand side of the board. It’s a long road back, but let’s not come last.”

While some more sceptical viewers believe that the ill-feelings of Brexit may have scuppered the UK’s chances of ever winning Eurovision again, Mills argues that leaving the European Union may actually see our entry scoring more points.

“Europe want us to do well, we’ve just not been any good at Eurovision!” he said. “I think if we took it a bit more seriously – which we are this year, we’ve got backing from BMG, the fact we’ve got a label on it, there’s even a music video, that’s blown my mind.

“This is something other countries have been doing for so long, we need to get with the programme a little bit and make ourselves serious contenders.”