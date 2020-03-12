Celtic captain Scott Brown says the current Scottish Premiership standings should remain the same should coronavirus enforce a premature end.

The Scottish Government have announced plans to prohibit large gatherings, which would include the majority of sporting events.

There virus’ impact on sport is gathering speed, with La Liga, Serie A and MLS all temporarily postponed, while a number of events are being played behind closed doors.

Although not yet decided, actions of this sort remain a strong possibility – if not an inevitability – in the near future.

Brown, whose Celtic side sit 13 points clear of rivals Rangers, believes the current standings should stay the same if the league is concluded altogether.

“If it ends, it stays at it is,” Brown said. “We are in a good position, but we just need to focus on this game on Sunday.

“The main thing is we make sure everyone is OK, they are all safe and we try and catch this on the head as soon as we can.

“But obviously we still want to play football and win as many games as we can, whether it’s in front of fans or not.”

Brown is clearly keen to keep playing and see the season through, but also acknowledged the situation may be taken out of his control.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, it just seems to get worse day by day.

“We have just got to take the lead from the club and the SFA as well and we will worry about that when it comes, but as things stand as it is just now, we are in a good position. But we need to make sure we focus on this game on Sunday.”

On the prospect of playing in empty stadiums, Brown said: “It will be sad if there’s no fans there because that’s what football is all about.

“It would be weird playing behind closed doors, but if it gets the league done and dusted and we managed to keep up with the fixtures as well, it helps everybody.

“If it goes behind closed doors then the SFA are looking out for the welfare of every single person.

“It would be strange playing anyone behind closed doors. You hear every single voice. At Celtic Park we can’t hear each other.”