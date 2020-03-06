scotland-vs-france-women-six-nations-fixture-postponed-after-player-contracts-coronavirus

Scotland Women’s Six Nations fixture against France has been called off after it was confirmed that a Scotland player had contracted coronavirus.

The unnamed player tested positive for the virus on Friday, according to Scottish Rugby.

The player has been admitted to a health care facility but is “otherwise well”, while seven other players and staff members are “self-isolating” on medical advice.

The decision to postpone the match was taken with the French Rugby Federation and Six Nations, while the Scottish Government has been briefed.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer said, “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

As it stands, Scotland men’s fixture against France at Murrayfield will go ahead.

More follows…

