🔥Scotland step closer to becoming first country in world to make sanitary products free for all women🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Scotland is on the path to become the first country in the world to offer all women period products for free.

A proposed law – the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill – passed it’s first vote on Monday.

It received 112 votes in favour and none against, with one abstention.

A rally was held outside of Holyrood by those looking for the new law to be brought in.

The Bill was proposed by Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon and she has thanked her colleagues for cross-party support.

Monica Lennon, centre, propsed the Bill (PA)

Last week, the Scottish Government announced a U-turn and decided to back the Bill after previously raising concerns about the cost.

It has estimated it could cost as much as £24 million to roll out the initiative.

A majority of MSPs on the Local Government and Communities Committee had voted to stop the Bill from progressing on February 5.

Ms Lennon, who lodged the Bill – believed to be the first of its kind in the world – described it as “pioneering”.

She added: “Too often this Parliament is defined by division, disagreement and discord.

“This Bill shows what Parliament can do when we put aside our legitimate political differences and work together.

“Women and girls are too often left behind in the political process. This is a chance to put them first and do something that is truly groundbreaking on gender equality.

“Menstruation is normal. Free universal access to tampons, pads and reusable options should be normal, too.”

Supporters of the Bill gathered outside Scottish Parliament (PA)

Ms Lennon also said the legislation was not “radical or extreme” but “the right thing to do”.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell argued the current measures put in place by the Scottish Government gave more than 530,000 women access to period products.

She suggested the progress of the Bill could be delayed by the Scottish Government’s attempts to determine how much it could cost.

Addressing the cost, Ms Campbell claimed it had initially been “significantly underestimated”, saying the Government would have to carry out work “to allow us to better estimate cost before lodging a motion for financial resolution”.

James Dornan, convener of the Local Government and Communities Committee, said there was concern about the difference between cost estimates from Ms Lennon and the Scottish Government.

Confirming he would be abstaining in the vote on Tuesday, Mr Dornan said: “The majority of the committee felt that not enough clarity was available on my there is such a difference between the figures.”

Graham Simpson, the Scottish Conservative spokesman for communities and a member of the committee, congratulated Ms Lennon on the Bill and her ability to gain cross-party support.

But he claimed Tory leader Jackson Carlaw had been “ambushed” into supporting the Bill after he was asked during a Facebook Q&A if he supported the proposals, which he said he did.

Green MSP Andy Wightman, one of the committee members who supported the Bill, said the Bill was about the “statutory creation of a right” to period products.

He added: “When I asked the Cabinet Secretary in committee whether she agreed that access to period products should be a right, she was unwilling to provide a straight answer but did say that a lack of access can inhibit the realisation of other rights such as education and work.”