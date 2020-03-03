🔥Scotland boss Steve Clarke not attending Nations League draw amid fears over coronavirus travel restrictions🔥

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has pulled out of Tuesday evening’s Uefa Nations League draw in Amsterdam, with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) unwilling to take any unnecessary risks on the spread of coronavirus.

SFA president Rod Petrie and leader Ian Maxwell have both travelled to holland, nonetheless it is understood there have been genuine concerns that Clarke could possibly be stuck on the continent if Europe-wide travel restrictions are tightened within the next 48 hours.

Scotland face Israel in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden Park on March 23 because they bid to attain an initial major tournament because the 1998 World Cup in France.

The English Football Association have decided against taking such stringent precautions before this month’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was today on the way to Amsterdam to become listed on FA chairman Greg Clarke and CEO Mark Bullingham at the draw, which gets at 5pm GMT underway.