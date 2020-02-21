🔥Score serious discounts on homeware at these factory shops and outlets🔥

Heal’s Chiswick Outlet Store

Anyone who loves design loves Heal’s, in Tottenham Court Road since 1833. But quality, of course, does not always came cheap.

Now this famous furnishing firm has a smart, spacious “outlet” store amid the boutiques and cafés of leafy Chiswick, with up to 70 per cent off furniture, lighting and accessories.

Specific examples/prices are tricky as stuff “simply flies”, with frequent deliveries. Locals pop in regularly, but you can ring for tip-offs.

Heal’s Chiswick Outlet Store, 124-126 Chiswick High Road, W4 (020 3150 4043).

Carpetright online double discount sale

Carpetright: Hever Castle Saxony carpet in Mint, was £44.99 a square metre, now £17.99

At Carpetright until March 17, with more than 300 stores nationwide, is an exclusively online “double discount sale”.

Everything is half price and there’s an extra 20 per cent off beds and some floorings including quality vinyls, carpet, laminates and engineered wood.

A carpet that was £44.99 a square metre is now £17.99 a square metre.

carpetright.co.uk

Habitat’s clearance and ex-display room

Habitat: Fenner cobalt blue armchair, ex-display, was £995, now £597

Habitat’s 25,000sq ft flagship in Tottenham Court Road has a vast basement, a permanent room with ex-display and clearance stuff from across its wide-ranging collections.

Currently you’ll find bed linen, rugs and lighting up to 70 per cent off, plus ex-display upholstery and furniture up to half price, ready to take away the same day.

The Coralie oak coffee table is £97.50 (was £195); Fenner three-seater sofa in cobalt blue is £960, down from £1,600, with matching armchair, £597, down from £995; and Patton shelving unit with two-door cabinet is £397.50, down from £795.

Habitat, 196-199 Tottenham Court Rd, W1 (0344 4991122)

habitat.co.uk

Pooky warehouse sale

Pooky: Kilda ceramic lamp. There’ll be up to 90 per cent off at the warehouse sale

Pooky is the Chelsea brand decorators love for a vast choice of table lamps, with bases and shades sold separately.

The warehouse sale is on February 28 and 29 with up to 90 per cent off.

Get a shade for a fiver. “We have hundreds of bright, quirky table, wall, floor and pendant lights, lamp shades and mirrors which are ends of line, seconds and samples.”

Pooky, Andoversford Business Park, near Charlton Kings, Glos, GL54 4HJ (020 7351 3003)

pooky.com

The Factory Dalston sample sale

The Factory: glassware from Laura Elizabeth Glass is priced from £20 to £350 in the sample sale

Opened just last year in Dalston, The Factory is a creative hub for independent stores and studios, from artists and designer-makers to a candle shop, and a good café. They’re having a sample sale on February 29.

Laura Smith (lauraelizabethglass.com) the glass artist is clearing out her studio, to offer a stunning chandelier, wall panel, vases, lamps and other decorative pieces, all mouth/hand blown and fused with precious metals such as copper, silver and gold in gorgeous layers and patinas. Prices from £20 to £350.

Sharing the space is Jessica Russell Flint (jessicarussellflint.co.uk), Central St Martins graduate and great-granddaughter of renowned artist Sir William Russell Flint. She’s loved worldwide for her limited-edition handpainted homewares and accessories.

Everything’s 20 per cent off in the sale, including cushions in velvet and linen, from £40.

Denim fans can browse samples by E.L.V. DENIM who rework unwanted fabrics into new pieces (elvdenim.com).

Most other shops are doing discounts, including Furuki Yo-Kimono Vintage and House of Buckley candles.

The Factory, 21-31 Shacklewell Lane, E8

thefactory.co.uk

OKA warehouse sale

OKA: there’ll be discounts of up to 65 per cent at this lifestyle store’s weekend warehouse sale

OKA, the lifestyle store selling classy furniture and textiles, has a weekend warehouse sale from February 29 to March 1 near Oxford, with lots of free parking.

Go early, as there’s only one of many items at up to 65 per cent off.

Watch out for Kropka, Duck Egg, Remolinos and Euryale tableware, Carlotta and Chiara cushion covers.

170 Brook Drive, Milton Park (use the postcode OX14 4SD for satnav; 03330 042042)

oka.com