🔥Scientists use garden peas to create world's first 'climate-positive' gin🔥

Scottish scientists claim to have developed the world’s first ‘climate-positive’ gin by using garden peas.

The gin, made and distributed by Arbikie Distillery in Angus, avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates with each 70cL bottle of Nadar produced.

Carbon positive means a product is actively going beyond achieving net zero carbon emissions, while carbon neutral means the product or activity is releasing net zero carbon emissions into the atmosphere (offsetting as many emissions as it is producing).

The way the gin is carbon positive is largely due to the company turning the leftover parts of the peas into animal feed during the distillation process. This leftover pea protein and spent yeast is mixed to create a waste product known as pot ale, which is used to feed animals.

Arbikie’s master distiller, PhD student Kirsty Black, who created the gin says: “Year-on-year we see the weather, harvest timings and crop quality change, all highlighting the need to address the climate crisis now.

“By producing the world’s first climate positive gin, we are taking initial steps towards improving our environmental impact, while demonstrating what can be achieved when like-minded researchers and businesses come together.”

Black created the gin following five years of research at Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute in Scotland, looking at the potential of pulses as an environmentally sustainable feedstock that the brewing and distilling industries can use.

Additional reporting by PA.