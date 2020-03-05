🔥Scientists are building a new Mars rover for $2 billion mission🔥

Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Curiosity rover is still exploring Mars’ rocky surface eight years after landing on Earth’s neighboring planet. Some experts believe Mars could have been much more Earth-like 3.5 billion years ago, with water flowing through ancient rivers and lakes. To continue the quest for knowledge, NASA will be launching a new rover and is set to announce its name after a contest among students to name it. Mark Strassmann reports on the $2 billion mission from the California laboratory where the new rover was built.