🔥Scientific evidence proves schools should stay open amid coronavirus, business secretary Alok Sharma insists🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted scientific evidence shows it is best to keep schools open during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Sharma said he understood concerns around the decision but the latest evidence showed children were less likely to catch COVID-19 and if they did, experienced less severe symptoms.

But, many have questioned the advice and highlighted the risk of children spreading the virus to their teachers, grandparents and other vulnerable people.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “plans are ready to go” to cope with the impact if schools are forced to close as the government’s response to the crisis develops.

Deserted London during Coronavirus – In pictures

Mr Sharma said the government is still acting on advice that they remain open unless there is a specific case for an individual school to close.

“There is a concern that if parents need to continue to work and they leave their children with grandparents who are much more vulnerable that in itself will not be helpful at all,” he said.

Asked about the protection of teachers “on the front line,” Mr Sharma said: “When it comes to teachers who are facing concerns about coronavirus and where they have symptoms, as we say for the whole population, you need to isolate yourself

“I know the Education Minister is keeping a close watch on this but based on the scientific evidence that we have now we think we should be keeping schools open.”

But, many have asked why the UK has not moved to shut schools as has been done in other countries.

Montessori educator Polly Rendall wrote on Twitter children could be carriers to vulnerable members of society.

“Close the schools NOW. Children are carriers to their teachers, children and people outside school with underlying health problems. Italy are recording cases of infections in the under 16’s group,” she said.

“Not worth the risk even as ‘Mini-Super-Spreaders.’”

Trainee teacher Shaun Tiller added: “I live with my mum and her partner who have underlying health issues.

“Everyday I’m in a classroom I could bring home something that kills them. Science.”

Grandmother T.M said she was concerned of being exposed through her grandchild writing: “Close the schools now. Children and staff are getting sick.

“My son and his wife work in schools, I take their kids to school, as does their other grandmother, who has now been told she is high risk, so has to stay home. So, I am now going to be exposed more.”

The National Education Union has meanwhile called for schools to be closed “at least for some time and at least in some areas” due to the outbreak.

The NEU said the running of schools will become “all the more complicated” as they advise teachers and staff who are classed as vulnerable to self-isolate.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, announcing on Tuesday the suspension of routine Ofsted inspections, said closures would only take place if the chief medical officer or chief scientific adviser say it is in the best interests of children and teachers.