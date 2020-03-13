Science Center in St. Louis closes for COVID-19

The Science Center of St. Louis will be closed from March 14 at least through March 31, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Staff photo from 2018.

Nikos Frazier

The St. Louis Science Center will be closed from Saturday at least through March 31 for concerns about spreading coronavirus.In a statement, the center said, “As a hands-on and primarily indoor learning space in which guests interact closely in excess of thousands a day, we feel that the Science Center has an obligation to take this position.”The center will still be staffed from Mondays through Fridays during the closure, and will be available to answer questions from the public.Any prepaid tickets to paid exhibits can be exchanged for a full refund by calling the center at 314-289-4400. The value of the tickets can also be donated back to the center; a receipt for tax deductions will be issued at the time.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The Science Open House, Sake and Sakura, and Eggstravaganza events will also be canceled.

The riveting production Friday at Chaminade’s Viragh Center highlighted some forward-looking aspects of a rarely sung masterpiece.

The latest offering from New Line Theatre, the show is set in the kingdom of Arcadia and features faux-Shakespearean dialogue.

Shows include “Crossing Delancey” and “They’re Playing Our Song.”

In addition to this season’s spring celebrations and festivals, the rooftop of City Museum reopens on March 13, the children’s garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden reopens March 18, and Six Flags St. Louis’ first day of the season is March 18.

Annual exhibition, which pairs floral designers with pieces from the museum’s collection, features a Dutch sugar flower artist.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents a Charles Ludlam classic.

Low-key show at the Fox is hugely entertaining.

Director David Cromer keeps the show down to earth.

The Science Center of St. Louis will be closed from March 14 at least through March 31, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Staff photo from 2018.