Schrock, Sosa shine late again for Cardinals in 3-3 tie

St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader is all smiles as he walks to take batting practice during St. Louis Cardinal spring training on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Backup second baseman Max Schrock and reserve shortstop Edmundo Sosa, both of whom contributed key defensive plays in the eighth inning to preserve a Cardinals exhibition win on Saturday, combined on offense in the eighth inning on Sunday.With the Cardinals trailing the New York Mets 3-1, Schrock tripled to right center and came home on Sosa’s homer to left to enable the Cardinals to catch the Mets. Schrock nearly won the game in the ninth but, on his two-out single to right, Evan Mendoza was thrown out at the plate trying to score and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.Both Schrock and Sosa played last season at Memphis although Sosa got some time with the Cardinals late in the season.Leadoff man Harrison Bader hit the second pitch he saw from New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz for a home run to left.Bader also doubled to left but was stranded in the third inning.Carlos Martinez, appearing in a spring training game for the first time with the bases loaded and two out, survived two singles in the third inning. But he, like starter Adam Wainwright, walked light-hitting footballer Tim Tebow. Martinez was able to get just one out in the fourth inning in which he walked two and allowed two hits, with the Mets scoring two runs to break a 1-1 tie.Wainwright left in the second inning with the bases loaded and two out. But Angel Rondon, the organization’s pitcher of the year in the minors last year, got Amed Rosario to ground out to end the inning.Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, a candidate for the rotation with righthander Miles Mikolas sidelined with a forearm problem, was the most effective Cardinals pitcher, fanning three and allowing just one hit and a walk in two innings.Jake Woodford gave up two flared singles in the eighth but also struck out three. Woodford also had to throw out a runner at first after strike three got away from catcher Oscar Hernandez in the ninth. He then ended the game by tossing a double play ball.BADER STARTS IT OFFHarrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season although only a .205 hitter overall, was in the No. 1 spot Sunday for the Cardinals. A good spot, it seemed.Bader rocketed the second pitch thrown to him by New York Mets lefthander Steven Matz over the left-field wall and the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead in their second exhibition game of the spring. After the Mets tied the game in the second on Jake Marisnick’s homer off Adam Wainwright, Bader doubled over the head of Tim Tebow, who crashed into the left-field wall. Bader was stranded this time, though. MARTINEZ’S CONTROL OFF Wainwrght allowed only one run in 1 2/3 innings before being rescued from a bases-loaded spot in the second by Angel Rondon, the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year last year.Carlos Martinez, appearing in a spring training game for the first time since with the bases loaded and two out, survived two singles in the third. But he, like Wainwright, walked Tim Tebow. Martinez was able to get just one out in the fourth inning in which he walked two and allowed two hits, with the Mets scoring two runs for a 3-1 lead. GANT, HELSLEY TO PITCH MONDAY; REYES TUESDAY John Gant and Ryan Helsley will be the first two Cardinals pitchers on Monday when they play the Miami Marlins in Jupiter and Austin Gomber and Alex Reyes will pitch on Tuesday against Washington. CARLSON IN RIGHTDylan Carlson, who was two for two as a reserve on Saturday, will start in right field and hit fifth against Mets lefthander Steven Matz. Former Cardinal Matt Adams is in the Mets’ lineup at first base and former footballer Tim Tebow is in left field batting ninth for New York. The Cardinals brought virtually all their position players for the game, including 11 pitchers (all but Yadier Molina). “A lot of these guys are in their first camp,” said manager Mike Shildt. “It’s not going to do any good to work at home and then going home.”It’s good for them to get out here, get some exposure and some of them will get an opportunity.” CARDINALS LINEUP1. Harrison Bader cf2. Kolten Wong 2b3. Paul DeJong ss4. Matt Wieters c5. Dylan Carlson rf6. Andrew Knizner dh7. Yairo Munoz 3b8. Austin Dean lf9. John Nogowski 1bRH Adam WainwrightMETS’ LINEUP 1. Amed Rosario dh2. Andres Gimenez ss 3. J.D. Davis 3b4. Matt Adams 1b5. Jake Marisnick cf6. Tomas Nido c7. Luis Guillorme 2b8. Ryan Cordell cf9. Tim Tebow lfLF Steven Matz

