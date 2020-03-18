🔥Schools in Northern Ireland close amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

March 18, 2020
Schools in Northern Ireland will close to pupils from 5pm due to the coronavirus outbreak, Stormont sources have said.

Although schools will close for pupils, teachers will still attend for another two days, it is understood. 

More follows…

