🔥Schools’ Cup draw in full: Royal School Armagh handed chance for Campbell revenge as holders Methody drawn away🔥

Royal School Armagh will have a chance to get early revenge on Campbell College in the last 16 of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup.
The pair will meet in a replay of last season’s semi-final and the 2018 final, both of which were won by the Belfast school by small margins, current Ulster Academy star Conor Rankin scoring what proved to be the winning try on both occasions.
“We’ll always back ourselves at home against anyone but if we’ve had a bogey team in recent years it’s Campbell College,” said Armagh coach Willie Faloon. “Conor (Rankin) in particular has broken our hearts twice in recent years with two late scores.
“It’s a great draw but it’s a tough one.
“We edged a game against them three days ago. It’s been a disruptive enough season at times but we’ve been fairly good after Christmas.”
Meanwhile, holders Methody will travel to face Cambridge House as 32-time winners RBAI host Belfast rivals BRA.
The last 16 ties are due to be played on or before Saturday 8 February. The quarter-finals are schedule for Saturday 22 February, with semis on 3/4 March and the final, as usual, on 17 February.
Danske Bank Schools’ Cup last 16 draw
Ballyclare HS v Friends’ School Lisburn
Royal School Armagh v Campbell College
Bangor GS v Wallace HS
Grosvenor GS v Enniskillen Royal GS
RBAI v BRA
Cambridge House v Methodist College
Down HS v Ballymena Academy
Coleraine GS v Sullivan Upper
Danske Bank Schools’ Bowl quarter-final draw
Belfast HS v Dalriada School
Banbridge Academy v Rainey Endowed School
Limavady GS v Foyle College
Portadown College v Dromore HS
Matches to be played on or before Saturday 8 February
Danske Bank Schools’ Trophy quarter-final draw
Omagh Academy v Strabane Academy
Regent House v Royal School Dungannon
Wellington College v Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock
Larne GS v Lurgan College
Matches to be played on or before Saturday 8 February
