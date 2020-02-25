🔥Schools across UK close and send pupils home to self-quarantine after Italy half-term trips🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Schools across the UK have closed and sent pupils home to self-quaratine following half-term trips to coronavirus-hit parts of Italy.

It follows new advice given by the country’s Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday which said that anyone returning from locked down areas of Italy should quarantine themselves regardless of whether they feel ill.

Two schools in Cheshire and one in Cornwall have since confirmed they have either closed or sent pupils home to self-isolate.

Italy has seen a surge in cases in recent days, with now at least 229 confirmed diagnoses and seven deaths, mainly centred in the Lombardy region.

Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire, posted a lengthy statement on Facebook on Monday night.

In the post, the school’s headmaster Richard Pollock said he had been “called NHS clinical services advising me to ensure that the pupils and staff who visited Bormio last week self-isolate, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of being unwell”.

He added: “This means non-attendance tomorrow and for the remainder of the week. All pupils who are unwell should inform NHS 111 and insist on being tested for the Coronavirus.

“This is in advance of a forthcoming change in policy regarding UK residents returning from Italy.”

“During this time, the school will be able to conduct a deep clean, and monitor the results of tests amongst those pupils who are currently showing flu-like symptoms.”

Brine Leas School in Nantwich, Cheshire, tweeted: “We are currently following Government advice regarding travel to Italy. Further contact with parents will be made this morning.”

Penair School in Truro, Cornwall, wrote: “Following an announcement at 8am this morning, regarding the coronavirus, by the Health Secretary and having sought guidance from Public Health England we are required to send all children and staff home who attended the ski trip, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Please be assured this is a precautionary measure.

“If you are concerned about your child developing any symptoms please contact NHS 111.

“We will be writing to parents later today with a further update.”

