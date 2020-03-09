🔥Schoolboy who hugged Meghan Markle tells GMB he will cherish meeting 'inspirational' duchess for rest of his life🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 16-year-old who hugged the Duchess of Sussex during a surprise visit to his school said he will “cherish” meeting her for the rest of his life.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today, Aker Okeye said Meghan was “really humble and down to earth” after their encounter on Friday.

The head boy jumped at the chance to meet the Duchess on stage at Robert Clack school in Dagenham as she visited the east London campus to mark International Women’s Day.

He greeted her on stage , before telling his fellow pupils: “She really is beautiful innit. I had to speak the truth there.”

Meghan then told Aker Okoye he was “very brave” and his comments were “very well said,” he told GMB (PA)

Aker told GMB on Monday that Meghan responded by saying he was “very brave” and his comments were “very well said”.

Saying he had been “flabbergasted” by the situation, he said: “It was one of those moments I will cherish for the rest of my life – to see that she is more than a pretty face and that she is actually an amazing person who is strong, committed and inspirational.”

Aker went on to described Meghan as “really humble and down to earth” (PA)

Aker told the ITV hosts that he was was “really embarrassed” when he first looked back at the recording.

The teenager, who has penned a handwritten note of apology to the Duke of Sussex for cuddling his wife, told GMB: “I did not want to cause any more controversy.”

The Duchess of Sussex visits Robert Clack School in Dagenham

On what it meant as a black teenager to see the first person of mixed heritage marry into the royal family, he said: “I think it shows that we are present.

“I think it goes to show that us a caucus, as a group and a race, that we are present in this country so much so that we can come in from another place.

“I feel as if that gives us hope and gives us a little bit of drive.”

His comments come after his letter apologising to Prince Harry for “cuddling” his wife was published in the Sun on Monday morning.

He wrote he was “just so overwhelmed and shocked” to meet Meghan when she came to his school on Friday.

Addressing Harry, he said: “I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife,” adding: “It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well.”

He told the newspaper: “I’ve written the letter to make sure Harry doesn’t have a problem with it and to say sorry really and that I hope he didn’t mind.

The royal couple are due to take part in their last scheduled engagement on Monday when they attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside other senior members of the royal family.