🔥School resource officer prays for students at flagpole every day🔥

An image showing a school resource officer in Arkansas praying close to a flagpole is gaining attention due to his devotion to the students he protects. Officer DeAndra Warren, who works at Wynne Public Schools, cares deeply concerning the children there.

His daughter, De’Andria, week posted the image on Facebook last. Warren told CBS News that prayer is essential in her family and said she wished to highlight his relationship with the city he serves. “I needed everyone to note that not all cops are bad officers and that people do have officers who genuinely care of our community and especially our kids,” she told CBS News. “His love for the youngsters and teenagers is indescribable!”

“Each day I constantly hear great things from kids, teenagers, and adults in what my father has said or done in their mind!” she said.

Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for the children! I understand this phenomenal Man of…Posted by De’Andria Warren on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Officer Warren has been doing work for the Wynne Police Department going back seven years, five of these as a school resource officer, WXIA-TV reported. “I am praying for the students since I started as an [school resource officer] but I started this past year standing at the flagpole,” the station was told by him. “I don’t take action to be observed but I really do it to glorify my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To God function as Glory!”