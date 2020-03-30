School bus driver delivering meals to Belleville students tests positive for COVID-19, district says

BELLEVILLE — A school bus driver delivering meals to students here has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Belleville Township High School District.

District officials were notified of the employee’s positive test on Sunday, read a Facebook post Monday from the district.The driver delivered about 15 meals each day to Belleville East High School students but did not prepare or distribute the meals. One district employee who had close contact with the bus driver was advised by the St. Clair County Health Department to be notified, according to the district.District officials are also notifying families who may have received a meal from the bus “out of an abundance of caution,” the Facebook post said.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.