School bus camera firm pushing for potentially lucrative change in Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY — A school bus camera company with ties to a Texas bribery scandal is pushing for a change in state law in Missouri.But, it’s not clear why Virginia-based BusPatrol America is lobbying for legislation that would allow Missouri school districts to install cameras on buses to catch traffic scofflaws.According to state education experts, there doesn’t appear to be anything prohibiting the practice in state law.“We think there’s nothing right now to prevent a school district from installing cameras on school buses to catch drivers who fail to stop for a bus that’s picking up or dropping off students,” Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, told the Post-Dispatch.“There is nothing in current law that does not allow school districts to do it already,” added Mallory McGowin, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education.For the second year in a row, Rep. Chrissy Sommer, R-St. Charles, is sponsoring legislation that would make school bus cameras legal. BusPatrol has hired former state Rep. Jeremy LaFaver, D-Kansas City, as one of its lobbyists. The company also has Salvatore Panettiere and Emma Shankland lobbying on its behalf.On its website, BusPatrol notes that it provides the cameras and technology to districts for free in exchange for a cut of the ticket revenue.“Violations captured on video are shared with local police to allow them to issue citations to the violators. The results have been a significant reduction in the instances of violations,” said BusPatrol vice president of sales Robert Rego in an email to the Post-Dispatch.The concept is similar to those employed by red-light camera companies, who joined with municipalities to secure a potentially lucrative piece of traffic violations.Rego acknowledged state law allows for the cameras.But, he said, “While Missouri law does not prohibit the placement of cameras on school buses, legislation is required to allow for the sharing of the videos with local law enforcement for citation purposes and procedures between all stakeholders.”The legislation being sponsored by Sommer makes no mention of video sharing or procedures for issuing citations.The company has been under a microscope. In Texas, a former school official was sentenced last year to seven years in federal prison for taking bribes from officials for a company called Force Multiplier Solutions.Force Multiplier is the predecessor of BusPatrol. The firm became embroiled in the Dallas-area bribery and kickback scheme that led to prison time, including a seven-year sentence for the chief executive officer of Force Multiplier.A federal plea agreement says the CEO paid $450,000 in the scheme involving a Dallas City Council member. He also admitted to paying a Dallas County Schools superintendent more than $3 million in bribes and kickback payments. In return, the company was promoted for contracts with school districts in Texas.In Maryland, the Montgomery County inspector general raised red flags about a contract between the school district and BusPatrol that allows all of the revenue from bus-camera tickets to flow back to the company.

