Schnucks stores temporarily reduce hours

A Schnucks store is shown in a Post-Dispatch file photo.

Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores are temporarily reducing hours to allow staff more time to keep the stores clean and restock shelves, the Maryland Heights-based company announced Sunday.Stores that are normally open 24 hours will close at midnight, while all other stores will close at 10 p.m. Schnuck Markets’ downtown St. Louis store, The Culinaria, will close at 9 p.m.All stores open at 6 a.m.In an emailed statement, Schnucks said, “We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability. Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible.”Hours will be posted at each location.

