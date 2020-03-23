Schnucks installing plexiglass panels at checkouts to protect workers, customers from coronavirus

Schnuck Markets is installing temporary plexiglass window panels in checkout lanes as an “added level of protection” for employees and customers in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.The grocer said shoppers also can expect to see some of the barriers today at pharmacy and service counters. Installation of the barriers at all stores is set to be complete within a week. “While it is easier to practice social distancing in our aisles and other areas of the store, it can be more challenging at our checkout lanes and service counters,” Schnucks said in a statement. “This added level of protection provides additional safety for our teammates and customers. We will continue to evaluate protective measures as the situation evolves.”

