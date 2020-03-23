🔥Schnucks, Dierbergs installing plexiglass panels at checkouts to protect workers, customers from coronavirus🔥

Schnuck and Dierberg markets are installing temporary plexiglass window panels in checkout lanes to greatly help stop the spread of the coronavirus.Both were installing them today. Schnucks said shoppers can also be prepared to see a number of the partitions at pharmacy and service counters, and installation is defined to be complete inside a week.Dierbergs expects to be achieved by Tuesday.”Although it is easier to apply social distancing inside our aisles along with other regions of the store, it could be more difficult at our checkout service and lanes counters,” Schnucks said in a statement. “This added degree of protection provides additional safety for the teammates and customers. We will continue steadily to evaluate precautionary measures because the situation evolves.”Jim LeGrand, owner of LeGrand’s Catering and Market in St. Louis Hills, installed on Thursday 3-foot by 4-foot plexiglass panes from the ceiling over checkout counters and while watching deli where customers order sandwiches.He developed the theory as he lay awake, thinking about what he could do to help keep everyone in the store safe — a decision he had to make quickly.”The whole thing of this is trying to come up with a whole new plan practically overnight,” LeGrand said.He said he has a limited supply of masks in stock and is trying to decide when employees will start wearing them. Week and so are undertaking groceries curbside to customers who request it they’ve been using latex gloves for just one.

