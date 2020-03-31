🔥Scarlett Moffatt's The British Tribe Next Door receives a mixed reaction from viewers🔥

Scarlett Moffatt’s much talked-about TV show, The British Tribe Next Door, aired to a mixed reaction on Tuesday night. 

The programme saw a replica of the Moffatt family’s terraced home built in Namibia and Moffatt, 29, her parents, gran and sister moved in to live alongside the Himba tribe. 

After being met with raised eyebrows when it was announced, The British Tribe Next Door continued to divide viewers when the first episode debuted. 

Some viewers claimed to be pleasantly surprised by the programme, with one labelling it “the most powerful thing I’ve watched”:

However, others were less impressed: 

One scene saw Moffatt discuss body image with female members of the tribe, who were surprised by the fact she refused to expose parts of her body and wear their traditional Himba clothing. 

The I’m A Celebrity contestant became emotional as she explained her insecurities to the women. 

Tweeting after the show aired, Moffatt thanked fans for their “positive messages.” 

She later revealed that the production left an access point for clean water when filming finished. 

“Just to clarify we left a water borehole for our friends when we left Namibia which someone maintains #britishtribenextdoor,” she tweeted. 

The British Tribe Next Door is available to watch on All4. 

