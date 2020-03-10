🔥Scarlett Moffatt sorry for 'dissing' Bake Off contestants ahead of starring in celebrity special🔥

Scarlett Moffatt has apologised to any previous contestants on the Great British Bake Off who she may have “dissed” on Gogglebox.

Moffat rose to fame on the show, where she appeared as an armchair critic with her family, from 2014 to 2016 before being crowned the Queen of the Jungle in 2017.

Now she’s set to appear on the celebrity edition of Great British Bake Off for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer and she’s admitted that she doesn’t have much experience baking – so the task is pretty daunting.

She said: “And now that I’m actually here, I feel like I’m eating my words, because when you watch it, it’s easy to pass comment, but when you’re actually here you realise how nerve-wracking it is.

“So I apologise to anyone I dissed on Gogglebox.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

Moiffat revealed that the most worrying thing for her while taking part in the show was being “shown up”, because baking is “something I don’t do.”

She added: “It’s just so easy to walk to the shop. I’ve never thought to myself ‘I’ll just bake a cake for shits and giggles.’ That’s never on my agenda.”

Moffatt has said that she has struggled to get baking tips to create star baker worthy recipes from her family as “literally nobody bakes in my family.

The Bake Off gang: The celebrity series will be Sandi Toksvig’s last (Mark Bourdillon)

“I was ringing my aunties, and I didn’t tell them it was for the show, so I told them I was going to make my boyfriend a birthday cake and was after some tips,” she said.

“No-one could help me, I ended up ringing my mum’s friend who makes my birthday cakes, called Amanda, and asking her to help me out. I’ve had a few tips from her.”

Moffatt is up against some pretty tough competition including Louis Theroux, Jenny Eclair, Ovie Soko, Russell Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Inbetweeners star James Buckley and ex-EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off, For Stand Up To Cancer starts on Channel 4 at 8pm on March 10.

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk – 100% of donations go to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Additional reporting from PA