🔥Scarlett Moffatt delivers hilarious Great British Bake Off appearance with booze-tinged bakes🔥

Scarlett Moffatt’s Great Celebrity Bake Off appearance swiftly explained why the star backtracked on her previous jibes at contestants on the show.

In her Gogglebox days, the 30-year-old made plenty of flippant comments about the bakers’ attempts in the tent and last week, she revealed she would like to take the light-hearted criticism back.

Tuesday night’s Stand Up To Cancer special then hilariously revealed Moffat’s own efforts on the show.

The first challenge saw Moffatt and her fellow bakers – Patsy Palmer, James Buckley and Richard Dreyfus – give a roulade their best shot.

But Moffat’s buttercream (and booze)-heavy concoction got off to a shaky start when she couldn’t quite work out how to work the mixer.

From there? Well, her struggle was real… but entertaining nonetheless.

This is Scarlett Moffatt we’re talking about, so amazing one-liners were delivered throughout:

And she wasn’t afraid to enjoy some learning along the way:

For the technical, the celebrity bakers were asked to make sponge cakes inspired by their favourite things to do.

In a throwback to her Gogglebox days, Moffatt created a replica of herself on a sofa, which was also then on a beach (because who doesn’t love the beach?).

Maybe it tasted better?

Oh dear.

Oh, and it had prosecco in naturally, which the star admitted to often enjoying with a kebab:

After presenting her showstopper, Moffatt was quizzed on the ingredients as judge Paul Hollywood took an interest in the jam… But who has time to make that?

Inbetweeners star Buckley triumphed, being named star baker by Hollywood and Prue Leith – but it seems the show has inspired Moffatt.

After telling Hollywood she was thinking about taking up baking, she quipped to camera: “You could be looking at the new Pauline Hollywood here.”

The Great British Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm.