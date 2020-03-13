We knew from the very beginning that the return of the deceased characters in Avengers: Endgame was as inevitable as their death in the previous chapter, but the last movie in the Infinity Saga still managed to deliver on the tragic factor.

In many ways, Endgame brought the journey of Iron Man full-circle by giving him a proper sendoff as the hero that essentially kickstarted the MCU. But the Avengers suffered another loss in their fight against the Mad Titan, a death which might’ve been overshadowed by Tony’s heroic sacrifice, but was nonetheless important to a great many people that followed this immersive and vast narrative since its conception more than 10 years ago. Of course, we’re talking about Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who also had to give up her life in the mission to resurrect the universe.

While the scene, which takes place on Vormir, is already emotional and gut-punching, it would seem that the original version was scarier and more gruesome. In a recent interview, actress Scarlett Johansson was asked to choose some of her favorite scenes in the MCU. When Avengers: Endgame came up, she revealed the writers envisioned a very different ending for her character, which, in her own words, incorporated an “army of Dementor-type creatures.”

“I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look,’” she said. “We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it.”

But all’s not lost for the fans of Agent Romanoff, as the character is finally getting her independent movie, titled Black Widow, set for release in less than two months.

As of now, we know the events of the new film will take place prior to Avengers: Endgame, so it’s unclear whether the producers decide to bring Black Widow back to life and give her a role in future projects.

Tell us, though, would you like to see ScarJo back? Or do you think that was a fitting end for her character? Sound off in the usual place down below.