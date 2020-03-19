🔥Scarlett Johannson Promises The Black Widow Movie USE PLENTY OF Classic Moves🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We might earn a commission once you select or buy things via links.

It’s a fascinating amount of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re currently among Phases, with the rabid fanbase left to wonder and theorize in what might be decreasing the pipeline. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow was originally likely to start Phase Four, but its release was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing for the movie was full tilt at the real point of its delay, with Scarlett Johansson making the rounds and sharing insight into her tenure being an OG Avenger. It’s currently unclear once the movie will hit theaters, but we have to expect a lot of the title character’s iconic moves to pop-up throughout its runtime.

Black Widow is a very long time coming, as Scarlett Johansson’s character is a major presence in the MCU since 2010’s Iron Man 2. Per year with Natasha Romanoff the actress has spent, and for that reason done a huge amount of stunt work and action sequence. Johansson perfectly embodies Widow’s physicality, and she recently teased how her iconic moves shall factor in to the solo flick, saying:

We established most of the now kinda iconic Widow moves and poses [in Iron Man 2]. So there’s the complete leg wrap thing. You understand, obviously, the specific widow pose, which gets referenced in the standalone film a whole lot. Most of the moves are actually spider-like, they’re balletic plus they type of pay homage to Natasha’s past. I’m still performing a large amount of those moves today.

Well, this is exciting certainly. Black Widow is likely to provide closure and your final sendoff to Scarlett Johansson’s signature Marvel character. Also, it’ll encapsulate a few of her most iconic action sequences and her signature physicality. It almost makes the movie’s delay a lot more depressing.

Scarlett Johnasson’s comments to EW will definitely excite the hardcore Marvel fandom, who can’t wait to see Natasha finally take center stage in Black Widow. Despite as an original Avenger and fascinating hero, Black Widow has didn’t truly function as protagonist of any Marvel movie so far. Instead she’s served as a supporting character and occasional love interest for Iron Man, Captain America, and Bruce Banner.

But that’ll change with Black Widow. Rather than traditional origin story or prequel, Cate Shortland’s upcoming Marvel blockbuster is defined among the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. We’ll be introduced to Natasha’s other family, along with the mysterious villain Taskmaster.

The action of Black Widow is going to be extra thrilling, as Natasha doesn’t already have any superpowers. And battling a foe that may copy your movements provides a supplementary challenge for Scarlett Johansson’s beloved hero. Fans may also be eager to observe how the movie’s events inform the title character’s decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame.

It’s currently unclear when Black Widow will hit theaters, with another Marvel blockbuster likely to be The Eternals on November 6th. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.