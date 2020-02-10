🔥Scandal of courses in teeth-whitening that 'puts patients at risk'🔥

Reports of illegal teeth-whitening that could leave patients at risk of health problems such as damage to gums and lost teeth have increased.

Some 732 cases of illegal teeth-­whitening were reported to the General Dental Council regulator last year, an increase of 26 per cent on 2018.

It comes as an investigation by the BBC’s Inside Out found that beauticians and others in the £2 billion cosmetic dentistry industry are being taught how to whiten teeth in just five hours.

It is illegal to give a treatment if not registered with the General Dental Council. Dentists train for years to offer the treatment safely. The procedure has exploded in popularity as people look to replicate the perfect white smiles of stars such as Kendall Jenner and cast members of Love Island.

The BBC investigation found a training school in west London was charging £300 to train people in a day. It comes amid numerous reports of damage to nerves and gums from treatment given by unregistered practitioners.

Dr Ben Atkins, president of the Oral Health Foundation, told the programme: “I’ve been that dentist with the full back-up service when the patient’s had that heart attack. And it’s nothing I’d want to go through again.

“It would be catastrophic for the patient and the person who’s been trained and told it’s legal to do it.”

In the BBC London film the reporter, posing as a student on the one-day course, asks a trainer what to do in a medical emergency.

They are told to “phone an ambulance like anybody else”, and are also encouraged to carry out the procedures in their bedroom or living room. The trainer suggests the treatments are legal.

The school declined to comment to the BBC.

Dr Len D’Cruz, of the British Dental Association, said such training schemes were “a sham”. He told unregistered practitioners: “You’re at risk of ending up in jail or being fined.”

Inside Out will be broadcast today on BBC 1 at 7.30pm