🔥Savile Row firm closes shops temporarily as footfall slumps🔥

A Savile Row tailor on Friday said it has temporarily shut stores after a coronavirus-induced footfall slump saw the firm record its biggest-ever weekly sales plunge.

Sean Dixon, the co-founder of privately-owned Richard James, said the firm’s two shops in London’s premium menswear district saw revenues plummet around 85% in the last week.

Speaking after he closed the branches last night, Dixon said: “That is the worst [weekly] trading we have had since starting up in 1992.”

He added: “This is normally a busy time of the year, as people prepare for the wedding season. I really hope landlords will be sympathetic.”

The company will still sell online.

It is among scores of businesses shutting in London temporarily. The government has advised people to avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others as well work from home where possible. The measures to curb coronavirus means there are less people in the capital.