🔥Savile Row firm closes shops temporarily as footfall slumps🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
savile-row-firm-closes-shops-temporarily-as-footfall-slumps

A Savile Row tailor on Friday said it has temporarily shut stores after a coronavirus-induced footfall slump saw the firm record its biggest-ever weekly sales plunge.

Sean Dixon, the co-founder of privately-owned Richard James, said the firm’s two shops in London’s premium menswear district saw revenues plummet around 85% in the last week.

Speaking after he closed the branches last night, Dixon said: “That is the worst [weekly] trading we have had since starting up in 1992.”

He added: “This is normally a busy time of the year, as people prepare for the wedding season. I really hope landlords will be sympathetic.”

The company will still sell online.

It is among scores of businesses shutting in London temporarily. The government has advised people to avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others as well work from home where possible. The measures to curb coronavirus means there are less people in the capital.

You May Also Like

t-rex-dinosaur-explores-empty-museum-after-it-closes-due-to-coronanvirus

🔥T-Rex dinosaur explores empty museum after it closes due to coronanvirus🔥

mark-noble:-the-bubble-which-players-live-in-has-burst…-we-have-to-forget-our-selfish-ways-and-help-everyone

🔥Mark Noble: The bubble which players live in has burst… we have to forget our selfish ways and help everyone🔥

police:-northwoods-boy,-15,-accidentally-shot,-killed-12-year-old-sister

🔥Police: Northwoods boy, 15, accidentally shot, killed 12-year-old sister🔥

alberta’s-first-covid-19-death-believed-to-be-through-community-transmission-to-man-in-his-60s

🔥Alberta’s first COVID-19 death believed to be through community transmission to man in his 60s🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *