🔥Saved! Benji reprieved from death row at Meghan rescue centre🔥

A border collie on “death row” has won a reprieve after the animal shelter housing him agreed not to put him down following a campaign by dog-lovers.

Five-year-old Benji was due to be destroyed after apparently attacking another dog at Mayhew animal rescue service in Kensal Green, where the Duchess of Sussex is patron.

But news of the proposed killing caused uproar, with thousands signing a petition to save the animal and Berkshire-based rehoming organisation Border Collie Spot launching legal action last month against the destruction order after being refused permission to take him on.

An injunction was issued, with the case stayed for six weeks to try to resolve the matter without further legal costs.

Amid a storm of publicity and “misinformation and negative feedback” shared on social media — which Mayhew described as “very hurtful and upsetting” — an independent clinical animal behaviourist was commissioned by the charity to examine Benji. Following his report, Mayhew said it had now decided against euthanising the dog.

Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Mayhew (PA)

In a statement, chief executive Caroline Yates and Svetlana Ignatieva, chair of the board of trustees, said the assessment concluded that “with a robust behaviour modification programme, Benji’s dog aggression could be controlled to an acceptable level by an owner with the right skill level”.

They said: “In this exceptional case we have therefore decided that Benji will not be euthanised.

“Benji will continue to be looked after at ­Mayhew while we explore options for his behavioural training and rehoming.”

The Duchess chose the ­Mayhew as one of her first patronages. She visited the centre last year and posted ­pictures of another visit in January, shortly before leaving for Canada.

Benji had been temporarily kennelled at Mayhew while his owner was treated for cancer. When his owner died, the Mayhew — which also serves as Brent’s animal pound — assumed legal responsibility for the pet.

During an initial assessment, Benji was reportedly involved in a “dog-on-dog incident”, leading to the “last resort” decision to put him down.

Friends of the owner felt his behaviour was out of character because he was “mourning” the loss of his owner and missing another dog he had grown up with who had been housed elsewhere.

Mayhew said its staff had “correctly identified Benji’s behaviour as unpredictable dog-to-dog aggression”.

Ms Yates and Ms Ignatieva added: “We are very grateful to the many people who have offered to adopt Benji but due to his behavioural needs, we can only rehome him to an individual with the experience and skill required or a breed specific registered charity for future adoption.”