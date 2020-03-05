🔥Save Benji! Court battle for border collie on death row after fight🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dog-lovers have launched a legal battle to save a border collie on “death row” at an animal shelter.

Five-year-old Benji was due to be destroyed after apparently attacking another dog at the Mayhew animal rescue service in Kensal Green, where the Duchess of Sussex is patron.

He had been temporarily kenneled there while his owner was given cancer treatment.

When his owner died, the Mayhew — which also serves as Brent’s animal pound — assumed legal responsibility for the pet. During an assessment, Benji was reportedly involved in a “dog-on-dog incident”, leading to a “last resort” decision to put him down.

The Duchess of Sussex on a visit to the animal shelter in London (PA)

News of the move has caused uproar, with nearly 12,000 people signing a petition to save the animal. Border Collie Spot, a Berkshire-based rehoming organisation, last week began legal action against the destruction order after being refused permission to take him on.

Gill White, who runs Border Collie Spot, said: “We believe that Benji can be rehabilitated with someone with the experience, time and patience to work with him.

There is no need to destroy a dog with dog-on-dog aggression as this does not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and it would be nice if both rescue centres could work together for Benji’s sake.”

The duchess chose the Mayhew as one of her first patronages. She visited the centre last year and posted pictures of another visit in January this year, shortly before leaving for Canada.

A Mayhew spokesman said it empathised with those upset by its plan to put Benji down, and said considering euthanasia was “always the last possible resort”.

It said because of the legal action it was restricted in what it could say but it had “long-standing policies and procedures” to ensure it did not rehome animals “who may be a danger to themselves, other animals or humans”.

It added: “We understand that any situation involving the potential euthanasia of an animal is distressing. It is always the last possible resort our team would consider, and we empathise with everyone asking questions in relation to a case of this nature involving a border collie in our care, Benji.”

After an injunction was issued last week, the case has now been stayed for six weeks, to try to resolve the matter without further legal costs, the Mayhew said.