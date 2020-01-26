🔥Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pressing ahead with £340 million  deal to buy Newcastle United🔥

The Saudi Arabian-backed consortium that wants to buy Newcastle United is pressing ahead with its plans to acquire the club for £340million.

It is hoped that the Premier League could be notified as early as this week with, according to sources, the Reuben Brothers, one of Britain’s biggest investors, part of the consortium and set to take a 10 per cent stake in Newcastle.

If the deal goes through – and sources stress that it is yet to be finally agreed with Newcastle’s owner Mike Ashley – then the Private Investment Fund which is the Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund will acquire 80 per cent and become the majority owner.

The remaining 10 per cent will be taken by Amanda Staveley, the financier, through her company PCP Capital that is also expected to assume the day to day running of Newcastle. The club’s new chairman is expected to be a representative of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who chairs PIF.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that the deal is fully-funded and will not load Newcastle with any debt with the group intending to invest £200million in the first two years of ownership and also revamp the club’s training ground and academy as they make it more competitive.