🔥Saudi Arabia announces second coronavirus case for a citizen coming from Iran through Bahrain🔥

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said the second coronavirus case for a Saudi national came from Iran through Bahrain, the health ministry announced in a statement published by the state news agency.

The statement added that the second coronavirus case didn’t disclose at the border he was coming from Iran, and was in company with the first case reported on Monday.

The ministry confirmed that the new case is currently quarantined in hospital and all the people who interacted with him have been tested and the results will be announced once completed.

