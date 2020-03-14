Ant and Dec kicked off Saturday Night Takeaway by making light of the coronavirus outbreak, brandishing hand sanitiser and saying they wanted to “put a few smiles on a few faces tonight”.

The comedy duo were joined by a 200-strong live studio audience for the episode, which went ahead after the pair assured fans it would be “business as usual”.

But some viewers were unconvinced by their upbeat attitude, with many questioning why ITV was allowed to air the show with a large audience.

“WTF are they doing having a full studio audience? The UK is in denial,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another asked: “Ant and Dec….. Do producers know there is a Coronavirus pandemic?”

The show was aired just hours after the country confirmed another 342 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, and 10 more deaths.

Mass gatherings are set to be banned in the UK from next week, as the government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

As the show started, Ant rubbed his hands with antibacterial gel before he ran down through the audience to meet his co-star on stage.

The pair – real names Anthony McPartlin and Decland Donnelly – then jokingly touched each others’ feet and elbows, rather than shaking hands.

Addressing the concerns around coronavirus, Ant said: “I’m sure like us you’ve all been following the news, and in the current climate nothing is more important than people’s health.”

Donnelly said: “But unfortunately that means we’re not going to be able to bring you the final show of the series from Florida.”

The show’s grand finale was due to take place at Disney World, Florida (AP)

ITV had already confirmed that the planned series finale next month would no longer be broadcast from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida as the theme park closed its doors.

As the audience gasped in with dismay, McPartlin added: “We’re also disappointed, but Walt Disney World in Florida and Virgin Holidays kindly promised that everybody who has won a place on the plane will be heading to Florida at a future date.”

Donnelly continued: “And even better than that, they have said we can still have more places to give away.

“We are going to do our best to put a few smiles on a few faces tonight.”

The pair then kicked off the show with the first challenge of the evening, which saw singer Fleur East in an unknown takeaway somewhere in the country.

The show also featured Joanna Lumley as the guest announcer and boyband JLS.

While Saturday’s programme went ahead as usual, next week’s episode could be put in jeopardy as the government ramps up measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Broadcasters are facing uncertainty around shows featuring live studio audiences as fears around the pandemic continue to grow.

Channel 5 has already announced it is scrapping a live audience from The Jeremy Vine Show from Monday.

The channel said in a statement on Friday: “As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision not to have a live studio audience for The Jeremy Vine Show for the time being.

“We will continue to monitor and review official guidelines and advice.”

Despite the move from Channel 5, the BBC and Channel 4 have not yet taken such measures.

A BBC spokesman said they are “keeping the situation with our audience-based programmes under review”, adding: “While the current Government advice doesn’t necessarily prevent such programmes taking place, this is a rapidly evolving situation and we take seriously our duty of care to audiences, panellists and our staff.”

Channel 4 will also continue to film its TV shows without alteration, with a spokeswoman saying on Friday: “We and our production partners are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are following the advice from Public Health England.”