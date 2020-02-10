🔥Satirical artist Cold War Steve creates exhibition anyone can download, based on viral Twitter account🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

You could have Cilla Black, Nigel Farage and Phil Mitchell from Eastenders in your living room, thanks to artist Cold War Steve.

The collagist is encouraging the public to download and mount their own displays of his new exhibition, You, Me & Cold War Steve: The International Exhibition of People.

Cold War Steve, whose real name is Christopher Spencer, has made 23 of his satirical images available to download, as well as a poster template to promote the exhibition.

The only information for each picture is the title, and Spencer is encouraging people to curate the exhibitions in as wide a range of places as possible, saying: “We encourage the use of local places where people can gather safely to see the work together, ideally social and creative spaces but anywhere that people can enjoy and discuss the artwork, explain who Alan Brazil is to the younger viewers, debate the inclusion of Shipman and West, and of course spot Cilla.”

The first place to announce an exhibition was a mannequin hire and recycling facility in Lincolnshire, while further shows have been announced everywhere from Penzance to Dundee to Bermuda.

All exhibitions produced will run from April 1 to May 1. Exhibition materials are available to download at coldwarsteve.com

The best exhibitions to see in 2020