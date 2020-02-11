🔥Sarah Lawrence college cult: Who are Talia and Larry Ray? What happened at the New York school?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Lawrence Ray, a former Sarah Lawrence College student’s father, has been charged in connection to an alleged sex cult that he was accused of running out of his daughter’s dorm room. Ray, 60, has been charged with sex trafficking, extortion and forced labor. According to the indictment, authorities say that he laundered approximately $1 million from his young victims while submitting them to “sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse.”

In The Cut cover story “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence: What happened to the group of bright college students who fell under the sway of a classmate’s father?” two journalists detail a deranged cult that a father formed on a college campus while living in his daughter’s dorm room.

The alleged cult was started by Lawrence “Larry” Ray, after he left prison and reportedly started staying with his daughter, Talia Ray, on the Sarah Lawrence College campus in Bronxville, New York, about an hour outside of Manhattan. He allegedly began manipulating both her and her roommates until he had full control over their daily lives – and even nine years after the fact, he was reported to still live with some of the students.

Reports from The Cut story accuse Larry Ray of becoming angry and violent and publicly instigating sexual scenarios that the students were uncomfortable with, leading to tears. He also apparently forced them to pay thousands of dollars for what he decided was damaged property. In lengthy emails, they would report what they damaged. He would hold psychological sessions where he would offer counsel but many ended in on stressful one-on-ones, according to interview subjects (many of which did not use their full names).

Ray denies almost all of the accusations through his lawyer, although he did participate in the story.

Sarah Lawrence has an illustrious history. The former women’s college focuses on liberal arts and attracts an eclectic student body. Past graduates include J.J. Abrams, Julianna Margulies, Carly Simon, Vera Wang and Barbara Walters. Classes are small, with around 300 undergraduates in graduating classes.

The Cut story was penned by Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh. Marcus graduated from Sarah Lawrence in 2014 alongside Ray’s apparent victims. He disclosed this information in a separate letter on The Cut’s website, but publications and writers believe he should have been even more upfront in his involvement.

Mariah Smith, a freelance writer for The Cut, tweeted about her own experiences at Sarah Lawrence, where she was a Resident Advisor. “So, this type of piece is all well and good when taken at face value. It shocks, it thrills, and fills that Anna Delvey small talk void we’ll have now that she’s been convicted,” she tweeted.

She went on to write, “And that tip? Well, I’m unsure who tipped him off, but considering things I know that were not reported, it was a mutual friend of his and the leading players of the story.” She wrote that he send a private interview to a mass text to try to get for more information and that she knows Sarah Lawrence paid attention to having someone who wasn’t a student living on campus.

Other Sarah Lawrence grads found the story a bit more believable.

According to an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Wahlberg is set to adapt the piece. It could either be a film or limited series – if it is a movie, Wahlberg would star. Hopefully, it won’t be an Entourage situation.

For those who don’t have time to read the terrifying 9,000 word piece and can’t wait until the adaptation, we’ve compiled some of the most notable moments.

Larry Ray was believed to be difficult to evaluate by psychologists

Ray went to court many times. Ray was found “literally impossible” to evaluate in 2004 court documents because he’s “able to control almost any situation in which he finds himself, including a psychological interview with a forensic examiner, no matter how experienced that examiner may be.”

Ray believes everything is part of a wider conspiracy theory

The Cut spoke to Ray at length and he maintains his conspiracy theory that he’s being targeted for revealing Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik’s corruption.

Ray was previously quite powerful

Before allegedly moving in with his daughter at Sarah Lawrence and later in an apartment on East 93rd Street in Manhattan, he negotiated a meeting between Mikhail Gorbachev, and Rudy Giuliani, who is currently President Trump’s attorney. He also arranged a meeting between Gorbachev and Robert De Niro.

Many of the students he lived with previously had problems

The students he moved in with reported issues including depression and bad break-ups. Since he started living with them, many of the students attempted suicide. They also uploaded videos where they purported to poison him.

He approached them during particularly vulnerable times in their lives. For some, it simply seemed easy. “I didn’t want to go back home, and this was my alternative,” Daniel Barban Levin said. “Part of why I got in a cult at all was because I had no idea how one finds a place to live in New York.”