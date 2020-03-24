🔥Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photo from Princess Eugenie's wedding in honor of her birthday🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday, and among her many tributes – which included messages from the Queen and popstar best friend Ellie Goulding – came a heartfelt message from her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York wished her youngest daughter a happy birthday on Instagram alongside a previously unseen photo from Eugenie’s 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The close-up snap of a smiling Eugenie showed the princess in her ceremony gown that was custom-designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The picture also gave us a more detailed look at the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara Eugenie wore for her big day, which was lent to her by her grandmother, the Queen.

“My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day,” Ferguson captioned the photo. “And my little girl is 30 today,” she continued, adding, “Happy Birthday my little magic dust.”

While the Duchess of York’s message was certainly the most emotional social media shout-out for Eugenie’s birthday, it wasn’t the only post.

The Royal Family wished Eugenie “a very happy birthday” on its official Twitter account, alongside a photo of the princess and her grandmother in 2019.

(via Instagram (@elliegoulding))

And ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer Ellie Goulding, who is friends with both Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice, shared a photo of the two to her Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday to you,” Goulding captioned the photo. “You are kind, ridiculously hardworking, so funny and so brilliant. Truly one in a mill.”