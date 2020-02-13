🔥Saracens split from sponsor Allianz after salary-cap scandal🔥

Saracens have confirmed they will be splitting from principal sponsor Allianz at the end of the season.

The German insurance company has been the club’s principal sponsor since 2012 and gives its name to their stadium.

Allianz revealed back in November, after Saracens confirmed they were not appealing against their Premiership salary breaches, that they would be holding talks with the club.

They added in a statement that “at Allianz we act with transparency and integrity and living up to these high standards is very important to us”.

Allianz agreed back in December 2017 that their sponsorship deal with Saracens, estimated to be worth around £2million, would run until at least 2021.

Saracens to be relegated at the end of the season. (Getty Images)

The company, however, are to cut ties with Saracens at the end of the season and it is understood the club are already sounding out potential new sponsors.

Allianz said in a statement: “Allianz has taken the difficult decision to end its sponsorship of Saracens Rugby Club and stadium at the end of this season.

“Allianz intends to continue to be involved in the great work that the Saracens Sports Foundation does in their local community and wishes Saracens well in the future.”

Saracens said: “Saracens Rugby Club can confirm that it has agreed to end its lead partnership with Allianz at the end of the 2019/20 season.

“The partnership was successful since its inception back in 2012, encompassing naming rights for Allianz Park stadium and the club’s playing shirts, as well as Principal Partner of the Saracens Sports Foundation.

“Saracens would like to thank Allianz for its support over the last eight years and the Club is pleased that it has re-affirmed its commitment to the Foundation until the end of the 2020/21 season.

“This ensures continuity in what is such a key aspect of the Club’s community programme in a partnership which uses the power of sports to inspire and improve lives throughout the north London community.