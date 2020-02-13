🔥Saracens hooker Jamie George says he will stay with club despite looming Premiership relegation🔥

England hooker Jamie George is set to remain at Saracens next season despite their impending relegation from the Premiership.

Five-time champions Sarries will spend the 2020-21 campaign in the second tier of English rugby after persistent breaches of the salary cap that also incurred a fine of more than £5million.

Such a punishment has inevitably led to speculation over the individual futures of the whole squad, not least key England internationals such as George, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Vunipola brothers Mako and Billy.

On Thursday, George – currently preparing for England’s next Six Nations contest against Ireland at Twickenham on February 23 – became the first of those players to publicly confirm his intentions for next season.

“I’m pretty sure I’m staying,” he told Sky Sports.

“The details of it I’m not too sure about, but I’ll be staying at the club and using it for different purposes, but I’ll certainly be playing some rugby next year.

“I haven’t spoken to the other boys. My decision’s been made purely from a personal point of view and I wouldn’t want to speak on their behalf, but it’s looking that way.”