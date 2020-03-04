🔥Saracens confirm Mako Vunipola is available despite being ruled out of England duty over coronavirus fears🔥

Saracens have confirmed Mako Vunipola is available for selection this weekend despite being ruled out by England over coronavirus fears.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed on Tuesday that Vunipola would not be considered for the weekend meeting with Wales after travelling through Hong Kong on his way back from Tonga at the weekend.

“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” said an RFU spokesperson of Vunipola’s issue.

It was claimed Vunipola was undertaking a period of self-isolation, but he has since trained with Saracens ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Leicester.

