🔥Saracens confirm early Liam Williams exit as club look to slash wage bill ahead of Premiership relegation🔥

Saracens have confirmed that Wales full-back Liam Williams has left the club to join Scarlets with immediate effect following their relegation to the Championship.

Williams was due to leave Saracens at the end of the season as they look to slash their wage bill having broken the Premiership’s salary cap consistently in recent seasons.

Saracens have little to play for in the Premiership, but do have a Champions Cup quarter-final to come against against Leinster on April 4.

Williams, who is recovering from injury, returns to the Welsh region he initially left in 2017.

Plenty of other players are set to leave Saracens either on loan or permanently as they look to make a case for England selection, including the likes of Ben Spencer, Alex Lozowski and Nick Isiekwe.

Established internationals are more likely to stay and play in the Championship, with Jamie George and Elliot Daly already confirming their decision to do so.

Meanwhile, Bath have announced that Williams’ international team-mate, scrum-half Rhys Webb, has joined them until the end of the season.