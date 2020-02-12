🔥Saracens announce plans for try donations to good causes including Michael Fatialofa fundraising campaign🔥

Saracens have confirmed plans to make try donations to a number of good causes over the coming months.

The club revealed on Wednesday that for every try they score in Saturday’s Premiership clash with Sale Sharks at Allianz Park, £1,000 will be donated to the JustGiving campaign set up by Restart, the official charity of the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA), to help fund the rehabilitation of Michael Fatialofa.

New Zealand lock Fatialofa suffered a spinal cord injury after taking the ball into contact during Worcester Warriors’ 62-5 defeat to Saracens on January 4.

He was rushed to hospital and spent more than a fortnight in intensive care before being moved to a specialist spinal injuries clinic.

“With the ongoing uncertainty over Michael’s prognosis, length of rehabilitation and future career/work prospects, donations will help cover immediate necessities as well as future finances, costs and unforeseen expenses of Michael and his family,” Saracens said.

In a separate initiative that will begin against Leicester Tigers on March 7 and run for the remainder of the season, Saracens – who will be relegated from the Premiership in June after salary cap breaches – also plan to split £1,000 for every home try to charity partner Duchenne UK, the Saracens Sport Foundation and the Saracens High School.