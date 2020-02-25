Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bringing joint tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

1 of 2

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire pair up for a summer tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 7. The show is the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour,” and it’s the first time the classic acts have toured together. It’s also a continuation of Santana’s “Supernatural Now” tour.Santana wil play songs from the “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock eras, and tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises.Tickets are $49-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy. I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy,” Santana said in a statement.The tour begins June 19 in Chula Vista, Calif.

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on July 12, 2019.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Paoli Mejias performs with Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana and the Doobie Brothers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Andy Vargas performs with Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Cindy Blackman Santana performs with Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Shannon (left) and Travis Overschmidt, of St. Charles, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

From the left, Chelsey Selheimer, of Memphis, Tenn., and Jacinda Norton, of Somerset, Ky., before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sandy (left) and Larry Butler, of Columbia, Mo., before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Cathy Broussard (left) and Karen Cash, both of St. Louis, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Kimberly Wilson (left) and Dawn Dennis, both of St. Louis, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Johnda (left) and John Darby, of Mexico, Mo., before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Starla Beckwith (left) and Sierra Beckwith, both of Bunker Hill, Mo., before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Alvin (left) and Voncile Smith, of Florissant, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Gina Cunningham (left) and Arnette Kerr, both of St. Louis, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

From the left, Sherry Meier, of St. Charles, and Mary Sage, of Maryland Heights, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

LaFonda Miller (left) and Ellis King, both of St. Louis, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Darryl (left) and Adrienne Latham, of St. Louis, before Santana performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

St. Louis native says she tries to edit her raw material when her parents are present — but not for her two Pageant shows.

The show is the first major announcement to come from Chesterfield Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Takashima Records is a homage to the Japanese record bars in Tokyo. It’s located in the Chroma complex, and includes a wall of vinyl albums behind the bar.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

Kraftwerk’s St. Louis show is believed to be the acts first show here since 1975.

The musical lineup and other programming will be announced in the spring.

Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28.

Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.” The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.