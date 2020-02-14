Sanford scores twice as Blues take 3-2 lead on Vegas after one period

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game tying goal in the second period during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

The question that hung over the Blues going into their game Thursday against Vegas was how the team would handle their first game since teammate Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.Zach Sanford was clearly ready.Sanford scored two goals, his second two-goal game in the past four, and Ivan Barbashev had a goal in his second straight game, kind of, as the Blues lead the Golden Knights 3-2 after one period in Las Vegas.It took just 25 seconds for Sanford to score, firing in a wrist shot from the left dot for the quickest goal for the Blues this season. Vegas answered with two goals in about 4 1/2 minutes, both by Max Pacioretty. The first came just nine seconds into a power play, and the second came 6:34 into the period to make it 2-1.

Sanford evened the game with his 10th goal of the season. Robert Bortuzzo, back in the lineup because of Bouwmeester being out, took a shot that was blocked before it got to goalie Malcolm Subban, but Sanford grabbed the loose puck and with a nice forehand to backhand move put it in.With 4:17 to go in the first, Barbashev put the Blues ahead with a deflection of a shot by Vince Dunn. It’s officially the eighth goal of the season for Barbashev, but it’s really the ninth. He had a goal in Tuesday’s abbreviated game, and won’t get credit for it until the game is finished. So he’s got a goal waiting for him. The same goes for Kyrou, who assisted on that goal Tuesday and also assisted on the Vegas goal.At the time, the Blues had three goals on six shots on goal.Prior to the Blues’ game on Thursday night in Las Vegas, the host Golden Knights invited their fans to come down and sign a get-well banner for Bouwmeester, who is still in a hospital in Orange County California, after his cardiac episode on Tuesday.In Anaheim, where Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Ducks and the Calgary Flames, Bouwmeester’s former team, had their full teams line up on the blue lines to say “Get Well Soon Jay.”Ironically, there are only five players who don’t have their fathers on this trip, and Sanford and Barbashev are two of them. Sanford’s father died two years ago and Barbashev’s is back in Russia. (Also without fathers on the trip are Kyrou, Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola, who was called up on Wednesday.)

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

