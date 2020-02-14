Sanford scores four goals but Blues fall in OT

St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford (12) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS — Zach Sanford brought a childhood friend, Brett Glendye of Manchester, N.H., along for the Blues’ Dads’ Trip.Sanford’s father, Mike, died in September of 2018. Well, Glendye saw quite a show Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. And undoubtedly, Sanford will tell you that his father Mike was smiling from above.Pretty sure, too, that Jay Bouwmeester was smiling from his hospital bed in California.Sanford, who had never had even a hat trick in his still-young career, scored four times for the Blues on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. That’s the first time that’s happened since David Backes in 2015 for the Blues.Even with all that, it wasn’t enough to beat Vegas. In overtime, with Jaden Schwartz off for hooking, Jonathan Marchessault scored exactly halfway through overtime — his second goal of the night — to give Vegas a 6-5 OT win. The Blues are now 2-5-3 over their last 10 games.The Blues picked up a point and stayed ahead of Colorado, which lost to Washington on Thursday, in the Central Division by two points.It was the Sanford and Pacioretty show in the first period Thursday. First Sanford scored, then Max Pacioretty scored twice for Vegas. Then Sanford scored again. Whew!It was 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the game. Sanford scored just 25 seconds into the contest from the left faceoff circle. The only thing that would have made it better for the Blues is if it came six seconds earlier.You know, 19 seconds into the game — as in No. 19, Bouwmeester, hospitalized in Anaheim after a cardiac episode Tuesday.In any event, it was the quickest goal of the season for St. Louis. The only other first-minute goal for the Blues came on opening night when Sammy Blais scored 53 seconds in Oct. 2 against Washington.The 1-0 lead didn’t last long. Just nine seconds into a Vegas power play after Robert Bortuzzo was sent off for cross-checking, Vegas All-Star Pacioretty got one past Jordan Binnington on the backside to make it 1-1 at the 1:59 mark.The Golden Knights have the league’s No. 4 power play at home — 27.8 percent entering Thursday’s game — so giving them the man advantage isn’t the smartest way to go at T-Mobile. Just 37 seconds after the Pacioretty goal, the Blues were back in the box when Jordan Kyrou was penalized for tripping.The Blues killed that one off, but Pacioretty struck in 5-on-5 play for his second goal of the night and 26th of the season. This one resulted from sloppy play in the Blues’ zone; Pacioretty out-battled Colton Parayko in front of the net and it was 2-1 Knights 6 ½ minutes in.

Sanford’s turn. He got a net-front backhand past Knights goalie Malcom Subban to tie the game at 2-2 at the 9:41 mark. Sanford’s second goal of the night was his 10th of the season, a career-high, and made him the eighth Blues player with 10 or more goals this season.With just 4:17 left in the opening period, Ivan Barbashev appeared to deflect the puck past Subban from the near slot to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead. The goal was originally was credited to Barbashev but later changed to Mackenzie MacEachern, who was net front and apparently tipped the puck.MacEachern’s seventh goal of the season was his first since Dec. 18 against Edmonton.Las Vegas and the Knights did their best to wish Bouwmeester the best. They had a large banner on a table on the concourse at T-Mobile and encouraged fans “regardless of what jersey you’re wearing” to sign it and wish Bouwmeester the best.Sanford, by the way, wasn’t done scoring. He scored his third goal of the night, for his first career hat trick, at the 5:13 mark of the second period to stretch the St. Louis lead to 4-2. There are always Blues fans at games in Vegas — there are basically Blues fans in the stands no matter where they play. But there were no hats spotted on the ice after Sanford’s 11th goal of the season and third of the night.When the teams played here on Jan. 4, a 5-4 Knights win in overtime, former Blue Ryan Reaves got into it with Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo. David Perron called out Reaves after the game for scratching Pietrangelo in the eyes. A couple of days later, back in St. Louis, Pietrangelo — with scratch marks under both eyes — expressed his displeasure.After the morning skate Thursday, asked about Reaves, Pietrangelo said: “We’ll see what he has up his sleeve tonight. We’re just gonna go play the game.”Well, with 5:05 left in the second period, there was Reaves and Perron going at it back in the St. Louis end. Reaves, with a hefty weight advantage, got the feisty Perron down on the ice. As far as we could tell, there was no scratching going on. Both players got roughing minors.With less than two minutes to play in the second, Kyrou was sent to the box again, this time for holding. Vegas made the Blues pay, with Marchessault scoring from the slot through traffic with 1:01 left in the period — his 19th goal of the season — to make it a 4-3 game.As such it marked the eighth consecutive game that Binnington has yielded three goals or more.Vegas is a team that doesn’t mess around on offense. The Golden Knights send a lot of pucks toward the net — and do it quickly. Things were no different Thursday, because they had 30 shots on goal after just two periods.Keeping in mind that Bouwmeester is one of the Blues’ top penalty killers, the Blues couldn’t leave well enough alone in the third period. Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson was sent off for holding early in the period, and that put Vegas on the power play for the fourth time in the game.Well, the Knights scored again. Their third power play goal of the night, this time by Nate Schmidt, tied it at 4-4 with 13:27 left to play.Sanford struck for his fourth goal with 8:15 to play but then Alex Tuch tied it at 5-all with 4:40 left in the third.

